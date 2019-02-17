|
Peggy Olsson
Corpus Christi, TX
Peggy An Olsson, 82, passed away on February 13, 2019.
Peggy moved to Corpus Christi 3 years ago and at age 80 was baptized into the Catholic Church.
She and her husband Fred lived in many cities and countries so home was wherever family and friends were gathered.
Peggy was preceded by her husband Fred Olsson of 62 years, son Eric Olsson, son Dirk Olsson, grandson Travis Olsson, brother-in-law Chaser Thompson, and her parents.
Peggy is survived by son Ron Olsson and wife Natalie, son Karl Olsson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as sister-in-law Sissy Thompson and her family.
Public visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Road, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3502 Saratoga. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 1517 TX-16, Kerrville, TX. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church or Texas Parks & Wildlife https://tpwd.texas.gov/
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 17, 2019