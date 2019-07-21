|
Peter Damon Samaniego
Corpus Christi - Peter Damon Samaniego, age 48, passed away the morning of July 3, 2019. Peter was always ready to give and lend a hand to family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Melva Anne Samaniego, and two brothers Rey Samaniego Jr. (Yvonne) and Paul Samaniego (Lilly). Peter will be sorely missed by his friends and family. A memorial service will be held in the Works of Mercy Hall at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church 3210 S.P.I.D. Corpus Christi, Texas 78415 on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception to follow the service. The family respectfully ask for no flowers to be brought.
