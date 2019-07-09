Resources
Port Aransas - Peter Jay Fox, age 71, passed away on Saturday, July 6 at his home in Port Aransas, TX surrounded by family and friends.

Pete was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran. He was also an avid offshore fisherman who helped continue the legacy of sport fishing in Port Aransas while mentoring the next generation of fishermen. To his family, he was "Papa Pete" who loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children, granddaughters and his beloved dog, Bruiser.

Funeral services will be held in Port Aransas, Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of life at the Port Aransas Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Got Hope Organization, Living Waters International or a .

A complete obituary will appear in the July 11 edition of the South Jetty.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-7583221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 9, 2019
