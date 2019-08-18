|
|
Peter James "PJ" Wood died peacefully in The Douglas E. Holcomb Inpatient Hospice Unit at Central Texas Medical Center on July 26, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas at the age of 30.
PJ is survived by his father Mark Wood of Wimberley; brother Andrew Wood of San Marcos; half-sisters Loraine George and Monica Becton of Corpus Christi; half-brothers John C. Becton and Brian Becton of Corpus Christi and half-sister Rachel Wood Baker of Corpus Christi; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Deborah Wood, and brother Matthew Wood.
PJ was born on September 7, 1988 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Mark and Deborah Wood. He graduated from Wimberley High School in 2011. He worked in the Wimberley High School cafeteria from 2011-2014.
PJ was an accomplished artist, loving to paint, draw, and color. He was an individual who loved fishing, fireworks, weather watching, attending Dances for Adults with Disabilities in San Marcos, listening to rap music, and swimming. He was an avid fan of "The Dukes of Hazzard", and "The Amazing World of Gumball". He was an active and dedicated member to various Special Olympics Organizations in Texas, winning numerous medals in swimming, bowling, and track & field. PJ enjoyed making people laugh! He was always ready to give a hug or a handshake.
The funeral was held August 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Wimberley. Reverend Jason Bonifazi officiated the ceremony.
The family would like to say a special thank you to SoulShine Industries for the General Lee Casket.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dances for Adults with Disabilities (thru San Marcos Parks and Recreation). Please contact Melinda Sasarak via [email protected] for complete contact information.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019