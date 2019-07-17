|
Peter Stricker
Portland - Peter William Stricker passed away on July 8, 2019 in Portland, Texas. Peter was born in San Antonio, Texas and a true lover of the state. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and a graduate of Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. Peter was a Civil Engineer for the Texas Highway department for over 40 years. He was appreciated for his dedication to detail and his incredible work ethic. Peter was never one to take a sick day. He was always ready to assist a neighbor with lawn work or to help his children with their studies. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing. Peter should be fondly remembered for sticking by his wife's side during her battle with cancer. May he be reunited with her now in heaven.
Peter Is survived by his (4) children; son's; William Stricker (Roni), James Stricker, daughter's; Mary "Marti" Martha Roegner (Daniel), Pamela Jean Webb (Lake), step-daughter; Stephanie Trichopoulos (Nikolaos), grandchildren; Carol Hamilton, Rebecca Haines, Christopher Stricker, Thomas Webb, Andrew Webb, step-grandchild; Nikos Trichopoulos and (2) great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 17, 2019