Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Petra H. Aguilar, age 83, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Petra was born on January 18, 1936 to Anastacio and Esvita Hernandez. She was employed with Corpus Christi State School. Petra will always be remembered for her love of cooking which brought our family together, traveling yearly on camping trips, love of music and wonderful sense of humor. Petra was a loving mother, grandma and friend to all. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Jimmy, Rudy, Frank, her sons Daniel and Ricardo Villarreal, brothers Luis, Anastacio, Raul and Roberto.

Petra is survived by her children, Francisco Aguilar (Nelda), Esvita Knox (Lee), Esther Cruz (Joey); 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be: Robert, Frankie, Rodolpho, Raul, Ruben and Joey.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
