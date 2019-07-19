|
|
Philip A. Cole
Corpus Christi - Philip A. Cole, age 74, passed away May 28, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born May 25, 1945 in Paducah, KY. He was a 1963 graduate of North High School in Evansville, IN where he was class president and drum major. He studied at Evansville College, and graduated from Murray State University. He further studied at University of Iowa, was a music professor at CCSU/TAMUCC, and worked most of his career as a band director at Haas Middle School. During his musical career, he assisted with the King High School marching band, played with the Corpus Christi Wind Symphony, First Baptist Church Orchestra, and much more. He was a generous and creative man who loved teaching trombone lessons, sailing, photography, and spending time with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents Betty (Leeper) and Ralph Cole, brother Neil Cole, and sister Marie Cole. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law David & Patricia Cole, daughter and son-in-law Lesley & Michael Hedlund, his granddaughters Camilla & Kira Hedlund, and his nephew Brady Cole and family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX at 10:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019. If so moved, donations in Philip's memory can be made to the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation at www.mhopus.org/donate , or a .
Arrangements entrusted to:
Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 19, 2019