Philip (Phil) Eugene Brickley



Kerrville - Philip (Phil) Eugene Brickley of Kerrville, Texas, beloved son, husband, father, and Poppa peacefully passed away on August 13, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 78. Phil, the son of the late Damon and Eleanor Brickley, was born June 3, 1942, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Flour Bluff High School where he was the drum major. He graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville, earning his way as a drummer in several bands. He had a long career and developed many of his friendships at Citizens State Bank where he started as a bank teller and worked his way up to Executive Vice President of Operations. He later had a second successful career in real estate.



Phil spent his childhood in the sun and sand around the Flour Bluff area, often navigating the waters of the Laguna Madre. He passed his love of nature and in particular the gulf and associated Corpus Christi waterways to his children. Hunting, fishing, and boating were his favorite pastimes only rivaled by his love of spending time with family and friends. You could always count on him to provide a smile, guidance, and of course some of the funniest (and not so funny - often intended to land that way) one-liners, puns, and jokes. It is hard to put into words what his family and vast network of true friends really meant to him. We've often heard him talk of his friends like family, and we know he was thinking of each of you until the end. Philip's three nieces lived nearby in Kerrville and spent significant time caring for him, ensuring he was comfortable to the end. He was truly blessed to have these angels around him.



Philip is survived by his wife Margaret (Meg) Brickley; children Jim Brickley, Kim (Richard) Kirchmeyer, Jeff (Cindy) Brickley, and Jennifer (Dave) Bianconi; stepmother Jimmie Brickley; stepsister Susan Brashear; grandchildren James, Jessica, Ryan (Amanda), Brandon, Tyler, Philip, Alison, Evan, Stephen, and Elena; great-grandchildren Reid, Adrian, and Kirsten; and nieces Dayna, Paula, and Leesa. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elon and brother-in-law Frank, and nephew Craig.



The family will announce a memorial at an appropriate time for all to gather, share memories, and celebrate his life.



In memory of Phil, please consider a gift to one of the following: The Craig Foster '78 Memorial Fund, Texas A&M Foundation, Tori Janousek, Director of Accounting, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840; or Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028. Please be sure to indicate your gift is in memory of Philip Brickley.



Arrangements by Grimes Funeral Home, Kerrville, Texas.









