Philip Merlin Armstrong
George West - Philip Merlin Armstrong died January 3, 2020. He was born in Three Rivers, Texas on March 4, 1942 to George Millard and Callie Washburn Armstrong. The youngest of twelve siblings, he was preceded in death by his six brothers (Buddy, Douglas, Paul, GM, Bill and Sam) and three of his sisters (Geneiva, Ella Mae and Mozelle). A son, Philip Jr., also preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters, Doris Dickinson and Nell Blaha.
In his long career in uranium and later gold mining, Philip created new machinery and kept old machinery running from South Texas to Wyoming to Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
He loved cars, building several racecars over the years, along with several shops to store and work on them. He once said they should write on his tombstone "That SOB sure could make a Ford run."
It seemed he could fix anything, and always did for anyone who asked.
Philip is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janie Mills Armstrong; a son, George Christopher; and his beloved granddaughter, Caeli.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West followed by the funeral service at 3 o'clock with Rev. Chris Walker officiating.
Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wade Blaha, Rodney Blaha, Jeff Dickinson, Jim Huff, Jimmy Strause and Rocky Wilson.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020