Phyllis Capps
Port Aransas - Phyllis Jean "Layne" Capps, 74, passed away January 7, she was born to Arvo and Minnie Layne on March 28, 1945 in Ada, Oklahoma.
She married Don Truett and had two daughters, Tanya Dawn & Tiffany Beth and later married Tom Capps.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Arvo and Minnie Layne; her daughter Tiffany Beth Miller; her husband Don Truett; and longtime companion C.L. Foster.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Tanya Chambers of Port Aransas, Tx., her grandsons, Chase Chambers & Maxx (Melissa) Miller; sister, Sheila (John) Hester; nephew, Jonas (Lisa) Hopson; niece, Angela (Phil) Forte; 3 great nieces, Brooklyn Franks, Gracie Hopson and Kenzie Hopson, and 1 great nephew, Rylan Franks; and all of her crazy Cajun kids especially Herman Jimenez, Fidel Vilches, Noe Jimenez, Jeff Moss, Colby Minnick and Heather Collins they all worked 20 plus years for her.
Phyllis owned and operated The Crazy Cajun restaurant for more than 30 years.
Phyllis was a member of FBC Port Aransas for many years she was active in Celebrate Recovery and sang on the Praise Team, she served on many committees. She loved to sing and loved music. Phyllis passionately supported and was involved with the Pact Theater. She was on so many boards and supported Port Aransas in so many ways. She loved the PA Marlins and going to watch them play, she loved traveling and would go anywhere on a moment's notice. Her favorite travel companion was her daughter Tanya, they traveled many places and lived life large!
Her greatest joy in life was giving to others
Pallbearers: Hernan Jimenez, Fidel Vilches, Noe Jimenez, Jeff Moss, Chris Wright, Colby Minnick, Jonas Hopson and Nathan Arnold.
Honorary pallbearers: Maxx Miller, Chase Chambers, Jeff Miller, John Hester, Rylan Franks And Jacob Arnold.
Online condolences can be made at: charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arangements entrusted to
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, (361) 758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020