Phyllis D'Angelo
"To span the waters of the earth
Man builds bridges of concrete and steel.
To span the years from birth to death
Man builds dreams of warmth and feel."
(written by her husband in 1954)
Phyllis D'Angelo built a life of 94 years such as that for her family and friends and on July 6, 2019 she brought her joy and light to her Heavenly Father. She was born on August 11, 1924 to Antonio and Rosina Loiero in Brooklyn, New York. She raised her family in Queens, New York and then she and husband retired to West Palm Beach, Florida where they lived for the past twenty years. They recently moved to Portland, Texas to be closer to their daughter. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Phyllis had a long and successful career as an executive secretary for many large companies in Manhattan, NY. She was a devout Catholic, being an active member of Incarnation Church in Queens, NY and Holy Name of Jesus Church in West Palm Beach. She would spend hours playing Scrabble and Rummikub with her grandchildren and no one could make spaghetti and meatballs better than Nana. She loved Bingo and taking casino trips, and in her nineties she learned how to text and enjoy her IPAD. She never met a stranger and would love to chat with family and friends. She said her rosary daily and when she could not get to Mass she would watch it on TV. Kindness, honesty, strength, and determination were the fabrics that made her who she was.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of seventy years, Andrew
D'Angelo, daughter Carol Mauch (Steve) and son William A. D'Angelo. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Stephen Mauch, Casey Mauch, Kayla Mauch Rumbaugh, Candice D'Angelo, and Andrew D'Angelo. And she was so proud to be a great-grandmother to Matthew, Luke, Aden, Maddox Quinn, Meadow Rose and Anna.
Visitation will be at 6:30 PM Monday, July 15 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Portland, TX followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with a private inurnment later that day at Seaside Memorial Park.
Special thanks to Rev. Msgr. Seamus McGowan for his loving spiritual care of Phyllis in the days preceding her death. Also thanks to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living, Portland, Texas for the kindness they showed to Phyllis and her family during her time there.
