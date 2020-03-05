|
Phyllis Kell Taylor
Corpus Christi - PHYLLIS KELL TAYLOR passed away at the age of 91, just missing her 92nd birthday by one day. She was born on March 5, 1928 in Racoon Township, Illinois to Roy and Thelma Kell. Phyllis graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri in 1947. She was an active member of First Christian Church for over 50 years, and active in Pharmaceutical Auxiliary and PTA. She enjoyed sewing, reading, being with family, and her church. She was a great listener, always positive, she had simple Mid-West common sense.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William D. Taylor, Sr.
She is survived by her sister, Sandy Garner from Salem, IL; Daughter Jeanne (Steve) Luker of Corpus Christi, TX; Son, William D. (Sandra) Taylor, Jr. of Laredo; Grandchildren, Austin (Shae) Luker, Stephanie (Garrett) Luker Weidman, William D. Taylor, III, Antonia Taylor, Valena (Jose) Hanson, Ricky Hanson; Great-grandchildren, Griffin Biden, Grant Weidman, Kennedy Weidman, Cairo Hanson, Khloe Jacquez, Leighton Tate Luker—due to be born May/2020
Nieces, Lara (Dan) Friedhof, Kelly (Ryan) Giusti; Great Nieces, Candace (Will) Blackburn and Molly Giusti.
Celebration of life memorial service to be held at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe St., Corpus Christi, TX on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
