Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
3401 Santa Fe St.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Kell Taylor


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Kell Taylor Obituary
Phyllis Kell Taylor

Corpus Christi - PHYLLIS KELL TAYLOR passed away at the age of 91, just missing her 92nd birthday by one day. She was born on March 5, 1928 in Racoon Township, Illinois to Roy and Thelma Kell. Phyllis graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri in 1947. She was an active member of First Christian Church for over 50 years, and active in Pharmaceutical Auxiliary and PTA. She enjoyed sewing, reading, being with family, and her church. She was a great listener, always positive, she had simple Mid-West common sense.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William D. Taylor, Sr.

She is survived by her sister, Sandy Garner from Salem, IL; Daughter Jeanne (Steve) Luker of Corpus Christi, TX; Son, William D. (Sandra) Taylor, Jr. of Laredo; Grandchildren, Austin (Shae) Luker, Stephanie (Garrett) Luker Weidman, William D. Taylor, III, Antonia Taylor, Valena (Jose) Hanson, Ricky Hanson; Great-grandchildren, Griffin Biden, Grant Weidman, Kennedy Weidman, Cairo Hanson, Khloe Jacquez, Leighton Tate Luker—due to be born May/2020

Nieces, Lara (Dan) Friedhof, Kelly (Ryan) Giusti; Great Nieces, Candace (Will) Blackburn and Molly Giusti.

Celebration of life memorial service to be held at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe St., Corpus Christi, TX on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com for the Taylor family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -