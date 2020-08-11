Phyllis Marie Crecy Ridgels
Corpus Christi - Phyllis Marie Crecy Ridgels was born March 1, 1938 to the union of Elmore "Elmo" Crecy and Dorothy Kitchen in Corpus Christi, TX. She was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 82 years. She attended Holy Cross School for her primary education and graduated with honors from Solomon M. Coles High School in 1957. At the top of her class, she excelled in mathematics, home economics and led the "MIGHTY GREEN HORNETS MARCHING BAND" As a Majorette. A true "HORNET" to the end, she was active with the Solomon Coles Alumnae Association. Involved in community service, she was a charter member of The Suburban Community League since its inception in the mid 1960's. She served in officer/member rotation, gifting, gift baskets, food, shelter & clothing drives and other acts of community volunteerism and benevolence. She worked in her church faithfully with various fundraisers (bingos, barbecue sales, fish fry, benevolent fund, raffle tickets, and bake sales. She loved and believed in Holy Cross.
Formerly married to Chester R. Greenwood (deceased) and to this union five children were born: Lawrence, Sherri, Mark, Christopher & Jamie. The proudest grandmother of six, Jamie II, Crestin, Courtland, Marcus, Jeremy & Christian and an even prouder great grandmother of four: Ashton, Crestin Jr., Christopher and Judea Kia.
Her multi-faceted career included retail, early elementary education, and civil service. She worked in Fabric & Notions for Lichenstein's. She was as a teacher's aide AT Booker T Washington and Lamar Elementary Schools. With 27 years of service at CCAD, she was a supervisor and retired.
She loved all people. Family and friends were very important to her. PC never met a stranger. She was so many things to so many people. She always gave (often) from the heart. When she "loved", she loved.
Phyllis possessed many gifts. A Gifted seamstress, she made and proctored the creation of many special event outfits in the community including- prom, bridal, costumes, uniforms, alterations, and window treatments. She taught sewing classes for the CC Parks & Recreation Department and was always on hand for that last minute "touch". An excellent cook and baker, she believed that whenever a gathering, there must be "good food". A true collector of many things, she was an avid shopper - always looking for a deal, be it from a major department store, warehouse, discount or a yard sell…if there was a "deal or treasure" of sort, it was "hers". She truly had a green thumb as this was exhibited in & outside her home. She knew the names of most plants and flowers. She loved animals. A dedicated diehard Roy Miller Buccaneer, San Antonio Spurs & Dallas Cowboy fan, she watched all the games religiously with great intensity, along with her sideline coaching. With the same intensity, she cheered & sidelined coached at all of her grandson's football and basketball games.
Preceding her untimely demise, are both parents, oldest son, Lawrence C. "Larry" Greenwood, granddaughter Nikki Greenwood, sisters, Rita D. Greenwood, Jean Esther Crecy and favorite sister/cousin, Eleanor R. Crecy DeVaughn.
Survived by Lewis Ridgels, husband of 39 years, Sons, Mark (Joyce) Greenwood, Ft. Worth, TX,; Christopher, Corpus Christi, TX; Jamie (Damaris),Corpus Christi, TX; One daughter, Sherri D. Greenwood, ATL, GA, sisters, Carolyn Crecy Powell, Houston, Texas, Wanda Crecy Livingston (Wes), Victoria, Tx; Grandchildren: Jamie C. Greenwood II, Crestin (Ashley) , Courtland (Meagan), Marcus, Demetris, Jeremey (Brittany) & Christian. 4 great-grandchildren: Ashton, Crestin Jr., Christopher & Judea Greenwood; 3 Stepsons: Lynward Z., Kevin S., Reginald L. Ridgels and many special life-long extended Family: Rodessa Shaw Jones (her 2nd Mother), Doris Polk (lifelong friend) and an extraordinary host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
The Mass will be livestreamed at www.holycrosscctx.com
.
The Family urges to respect CDC COVID19 Mandate - MASKS at all times and please practice social distance.