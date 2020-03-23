|
Pilar Jacobo, Sr.
Robstown - Pilar Jacobo, Sr., 80, was called to be with our Lord on March 21, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Austwell, Texas to Mariano and Guadalupe Ramirez Jacobo. He was a Catholic, and lived most of his life in Banquete, Texas. Pilar was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Dora DeLuna and Carolina Jacobo.
He is survived by his wife, Senovia C. Jacobo; his children, Esther (Albert) Bueno, Chris Jacobo, Freddy Jacobo and Pilar (Gloria) Jacobo, Jr.; three sisters, Aurora (David) Fuentes, Mary (Gonzalo) Cervantes and Dorothy (Cipriano) Cervantes. He will also be missed by his seventeen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Banquete, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
