Plutarco E. Suarez
Corpus Christi - Plutarco E. Suarez, age 85, passed away on February 19, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1934 to Louis Suarez and Gavina Trevino Suarez in Falfurrias, Texas. He was raised in Monterrey, Mexico where he attended school. He moved to Texas when he was 18.
Plutarco married his wife, Irma Suarez, of 60 years on June 28, 1959. Plutarco, also known as Eli, was a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Plutarco was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed spending time working with engines, finding reasons to use his tools, or just trying to come up with the next Suarez invention. He was very creative in these areas and enjoyed spending time in his backyard, tinkering with all his tools and projects. He was a man of principles and morals, and generous with his time. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed assistance with anything affiliated with a vehicle. He enjoyed the simpler things in life. He was passionate and dedicated to caring for his wife during the last 24 years, after she became ill with a stroke.
Plutarco is survived by his kids: Celicia Suarez, Marissa Sanchez and Eli Suarez and wife, Liz C. Suarez; his grandchildren: Thomas Medina, Derek Sanchez and wife, Kampala Sanchez, Alexis Sanchez and finance-Jaime Hernandez, Alex Sanchez, Kaitlyn Suarez and Ashley Suarez; his great-grandchildren: Autumn Hernandez, Alexander Sanchez, Oliver Sanchez, Kennedy Sanchez and Kaylee Sanchez; brother: Jose Louis Suarez and family.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020