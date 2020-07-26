Plutarco Ramirez
Corpus Christi - Plutarco Ramirez Jr. was born on 10/10/34. He passed away on July 24, 2020. He was married to Esther Ramirez for 62 years. Plutarco was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, father in law and just an all around great "dude". In his last moments he wanted to make sure his wife was taken care of. He loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind. He looked forward to telling stories of days of old and many memories he had of his childhood. He loved life and most of all his God. He had such a kind heart and a constant smile on his face. Plutarco never met a stranger. Our dad fought the good fight. Well done thy good and faithful servant.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Plutarco Sr. and Isabel Ramirez, numerous brothers and sisters.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Esther; one sister, Oralia Ramirez; four children, Elizabeth (Ruben) Garcia, Marcial (Deanna) Ramirez, Sylvia (Scott) Carlson, and Samuel Ramirez; 12 grandkids and 30 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel, 549 Cheyenne St., on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
