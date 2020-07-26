1/1
Plutarco Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Plutarco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Plutarco Ramirez

Corpus Christi - Plutarco Ramirez Jr. was born on 10/10/34. He passed away on July 24, 2020. He was married to Esther Ramirez for 62 years. Plutarco was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, father in law and just an all around great "dude". In his last moments he wanted to make sure his wife was taken care of. He loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind. He looked forward to telling stories of days of old and many memories he had of his childhood. He loved life and most of all his God. He had such a kind heart and a constant smile on his face. Plutarco never met a stranger. Our dad fought the good fight. Well done thy good and faithful servant.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Plutarco Sr. and Isabel Ramirez, numerous brothers and sisters.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Esther; one sister, Oralia Ramirez; four children, Elizabeth (Ruben) Garcia, Marcial (Deanna) Ramirez, Sylvia (Scott) Carlson, and Samuel Ramirez; 12 grandkids and 30 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel, 549 Cheyenne St., on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

To offer condolences please visit us at www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com or Facebook page, Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 26 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria del Angel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved