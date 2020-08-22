Pola Ellis Stone
Corpus Christi - Pola Ellis Stone (Mimi) passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. As the matriarch of the family, she lived her exemplary life as a devoted wife, mother and later in her favorite role as "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pola had a selfless, gracious spirit that made everyone around her feel comfortable and accepted with an open-door policy for family and friends. She poured her love into hosting holiday and family events with fun and flair. Her favorite times were spent hosting Christmas celebrations at the Stone Ranch in El Indio, Texas, with the entire family around her. Mimi spent weeks preparing so that all the children and grand-children would have memories of a lifetime. She could make a country Christmas classy!
Born on June 25, 1930, in Laredo, Texas, to Roberta and Austin Ross Ellis, Pola grew up as a seventh generation Texan in Alice, Texas. She went on to attend the University of Texas, pledging Delta Gamma and where she met the love of her life and future husband of 69 years, Richard Bryan Stone (Dick).
Pola and Dick raised their three children in Corpus Christi, where he practiced law and she lived out the rest of her life. She gave generously of her time in support of many local organizations and charities, including: President of Charity League, President of Key Study Club, President of Driftwood Garden Club, President of Law Wives of Corpus Christi and serving as a docent of the Art Museum of South Texas. She remained involved with the Catholic Church and will be remembered fondly by her many friends as an elegant and giving woman.
A true beauty queen inside and out, Pola won multiple beauty pageants throughout Texas. As winner of the Buccaneer Days Pageant, she represented Corpus Christi in the Miss Texas Pageant where she placed runner up. At the University of Texas she was Varsity Carnival Queen and Queen of Naval Officers In Training. Not surprisingly, she was also named one of the Ten Most Beautiful Girls at UT.
Mimi's beloved grandson Richard Tyler Gertz, parents Roberta and Austin Ross Ellis, and brother Austin Ellis preceded her in death. Mimi is survived by her husband Richard Bryan Stone (Dick); children Debra Stone Gertz, Richard Bryan Stone, Jr. (Bess), and CeCelia Stone O'Connell (Scott); daughter-in-law Susan Spalter; grandchildren Glen Marshal Gertz (Brittany Cunningham), Emily Stone Wheeler (Patrick), Sarah Stone Teten (William), Jordan Winters O'Connell, and Andrew John Stone; great grandchildren Willa, Luke and Sarita Wheeler and Catherine, John and Bess Teten; and sister Lucille Ellis Martens. The family would like to thank her dearest friend of 61 years, Diane Cook, as well as her devoted friend, Melissa Rodriguez.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice
.
Her legacy will be remembered as the most giving and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is forever in our hearts.