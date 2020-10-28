Portia Bott
Corpus Christi - Portia Jeanne Bott, 62 passed away October 23, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Winston Frederick Bott and Patricia Josephine Crawford Bott.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter Sarah Brennan Kolb of Austin, TX; brothers, W. F. (Rick) Bott Jr. of Houston, TX, and David Crawford Bott of Jackson, WY.
She attended Richard King High School in Corpus Christi (class of 1976), received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Corpus Christi State University in Political Science and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas Law School in Austin. Portia was board-certified in civil appellate law and practiced throughout Texas, most recently in Corpus Christi with Gault, Nye and Quintana LLP. She was a founding member of the Coastal Bend Women Lawyer Association.
Portia had a life-long love for many dear friends made at both school and work as well as her many pets. The family thanks devoted care givers: Kay Altheid, Mari Garcia and Teresa Sanchez, as well as the partners and colleagues at her employer who tirelessly supported her.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi on Thursday November 5th at 1:00 pm.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
(Tel: 361-757-3221).