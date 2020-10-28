1/1
Portia Bott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Portia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Portia Bott

Corpus Christi - Portia Jeanne Bott, 62 passed away October 23, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Winston Frederick Bott and Patricia Josephine Crawford Bott.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter Sarah Brennan Kolb of Austin, TX; brothers, W. F. (Rick) Bott Jr. of Houston, TX, and David Crawford Bott of Jackson, WY.

She attended Richard King High School in Corpus Christi (class of 1976), received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Corpus Christi State University in Political Science and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas Law School in Austin. Portia was board-certified in civil appellate law and practiced throughout Texas, most recently in Corpus Christi with Gault, Nye and Quintana LLP. She was a founding member of the Coastal Bend Women Lawyer Association.

Portia had a life-long love for many dear friends made at both school and work as well as her many pets. The family thanks devoted care givers: Kay Altheid, Mari Garcia and Teresa Sanchez, as well as the partners and colleagues at her employer who tirelessly supported her.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi on Thursday November 5th at 1:00 pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

(Tel: 361-757-3221).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved