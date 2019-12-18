|
|
Praxesdis Jimenez
Orange Grove - Praxesdis Jimenez - 72 years of age passed away December 14, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born on June 13, 1947 in Orange Grove, Texas to Jose and Maria Jimenez. He was a graduate of Orange Grove High School class of 1969. He also graduated from Texas A&I, December of 1974 with a bachelor's degree. He retired from the Mathis ISD after 27 years of service as a teacher in 1999. He became a peace officer 1975 and was a Reserved County Deputy of Jim Wells county. Praxesdis also served as a Chief of Police for the Orange Grove Police department. He was instrumental in creating the Orange Grove Police Department in 1981. He designed the patch for the police officers Patch. Praxesdis was a security guard for the Corpus Christi Airport and a crossing guard for nine years for the Orange Grove Elementary School. He was an armed and unarmed security officer for Eddie Garza Investigations of Corpus Christi, Texas and was a guard at Laredo National Bank of Corpus Christi. He was a member of the Lions Club, Knight of Columbus, served as President of Woodmen of the World, Chapter 3668 for many years and a member of the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove, Texas. He served his church as a choir member, a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, CCD Teacher and a sponsor of the Boys Altar servers and was very proud to say his daughter was one of the first girls to serve as an altar server for St. John of the Cross Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Jimenez and one brother, Jose Francisco Jimenez and two brothers in laws David Gaza and Feliciano Borrego Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years of marriage Raquel Sanchez Jimenez of Orange Grove, Texas and one daughter Rebecca Jo (Jason Todd) Rodrigues of San Antonio, Texas, two sisters Dolores Borrego of Orange Grove, Texas and San Juanita Gaza of Alice, Texas and one grandson Jayson Matthew Rodrigues of San Antonio, Texas
Visitation will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove, Texas. Burial will follow at the Casa Blanca Cemetery of Orange Grove, Texas. Serving as Pallbearers will be Jose Feliciano Borrego, Armando Borrego, Jason Todd Rodrigues, Jayson Matthew Rodrigues, Ernest Henderson, Eric Winterbottom and LeRoy Pena
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019