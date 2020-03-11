|
|
Priscilla Soliz Shaddock
Odem - Priscilla Soliz Shaddock passed away March 10, 2020. She was 48.
Priscilla was born on November 14, 1971 in Sinton, Texas. She was a resident of Odem, Texas for 12 years and formally lived in Grandview, Texas. Priscilla most recently worked as a cashier at Lowe's Market in Taft, Texas. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death is her husband: Steven Shaddock.
She is survived by her mother: Alicia Arroyo Rodriguez (Martin N.) of Portland, Texas; brother: Roberto Soliz, Jr. (Beatrice) of Portland, Texas; sisters: Dorothy Torres (Abel) of Portland, Texas, Annette Soliz Standley (Steven) of Venus, Texas and Clarissa R. Gonzalez (Robert David) of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephews: Jacob C. Torres and Ryan Gonzalez; nieces: Abigail A. Torres, Hannah A. Soliz, Alexis Gonzalez and Azalea Gonzalez; great-nephew: Caleb Marion Torres.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Taft.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020