Priscilla Yvette Gonzalez



Corpus Christi - A loving daughter and sister passed away in her sleep at the young age of 37. Priscilla is described as a no holds kind of girl but loved people with a full heart. She will be remembered by her smile and kindness she showed others. She loved the great sounds of country music (lol luke Bryan and his butt) and loved her beloved dog Pee-wee along with Daisy, Betsy, Bubba and her baby Dash. In the last few months of her life she was the happiest she'd ever been. She had purchased her first home and recently got engaged to a wonderful man. He loves her dearly and can't express the void he is feeling right now. Priscilla had many health issues but despite it all, even with the pain she endured every day she stayed positive and lived to her life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her grandparents. Left to cherish her memories are her parents Robert Sr and Dalia Gonzalez. Her siblings Christina (Emmett), Robert Jr (Victoria), Margarita (Luciano) and her fiancé Emiliano Adame. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom she adored.



Public Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 422 N. Alameda St.









