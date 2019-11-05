Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Laguna Gardens Cemetery
Rachael Benavidez


1940 - 2019
Rachael Benavidez Obituary
Rachael Benavidez

Corpus Christi - Rachel Benavidez passed away on November 4, 2019. She was 79 years old. Rachel was born on July 30, 1940 in Brownsville, Texas to Cayetano Rodriguez and Agapita Lopez. Preceded in death by her husband Jesus Benavidez, her father Cayetano Rodriguez, her mother Agapita Lopez, and her son Daniel Rodriguez. She is survived by her brother Noe Rodriguez, her kids Andres (Gracie) Benavidez, Mary (Martin) D. Figueroa, Oralia (jerel) Bradley, Jesus Benavidez Jr., Elisa Rodriguez, 18 grandkids, and 7 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday November 7 at Guardian Funeral Home at 9am-12pm. A Holy Rosary will then be recited at 12pm with a chapel service to follow at 12:30pm. The burial will be held at 2pm at Laguna Gardens Cemetery.

Guardian Funeral Home (361) 853-0155.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
