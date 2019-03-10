|
Rachel Coverdale
Corpus Christi, TX
Rachel Pearl (Hannabass) Coverdale, 90, began a life in eternity with her Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven on March 7, 2019. Rachel was born on September 2, 1928 in Paris, Texas to Samuel Hannabass and Mollie (Earhart) Hannabass.
Her family came to settle in Corpus Christi in the early part of 1943. She attended Roy Miller High School and worked at Lichtenstein's Department Store in downtown Corpus Christi. She met Paul, her sailor in uniform, on North Beach while enjoying roller skating.
She married Paul on March 3, 1946 and they enjoyed many life adventures together until his death in 2013.
Rachel is survived by her two sons: George R. and Leonard L. Coverdale (Lory); two grandchildren: Craig (Autumn) Coverdale and their children: Michael and Grace. Catrina M. (Cory) VanAllan and their children, Easton and Emerson. Her brother, Joseph Hannabass (Barbara) and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Rachel came from a very humble, but strong spirit of family ancestors that came to the American Colonies in 1768 from Switzerland.
She led a life that brought her intense trials, but her trust in Jesus carried her through, gave her many dreams that were blessings, and strengthened her beliefs.
She nurtured the love of Jesus by example throughout her walk in this life.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 10, 2019