Rachel DeLeon
Corpus Christi - Heaven needed an angel,
Rachel was the one God chose.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard-working hands to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Rachel was a beloved mother, dedicated daughter, generous grandmother, loving sister, supportive aunt, compassionate niece, caring cousin, one of a kind loyal friend, and caring servant of Jesus Christ. Rachel showed unconditional love for everyone she met.
Rachel Deleon, 45, born to Josie Ramirez and Ruben Deleon Sr. on May 9, 1974, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Rachel attended Roy Miller High School, class of 1993. She was employed at South Texas Family Planning & Health Corporation as a community health worker and clinic educator for 20 years. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Ramon and Maria DeLeon, her maternal grandparents Jesus and Sara Saldana, her brothers Roland Ramirez and Mikey DeLeon. To cherish her memory she leaves her mother Josie Ramirez and her father Ruben DeLeon Sr., her son Everett Duran, her daughter Hallie Rodriguez, her brothers Ruben DeLeon Jr. (Yvette), Gabriel DeLeon (Nancy), sister Missy Lopez, and 5 grandchildren (Rainen, Roland, Josiah, Jayce, and Leilani).
We thank God for the everlasting memories created with our earth angel. Rachel was best known for having a heart of gold. She always placed others before herself. She would give to anyone in need. She always had a "yes" in her heart and found a way to follow through with her commitment to others. She had deep faith, a very forgiving heart, and would pray for those going thru difficult times. She believed in the power of prayer to God, who she knew would change things for the better. Her greatest joy in life was accepting Jesus Christ into her heart. Her second love in this life was being grandma to the most amazing children in the world. Her grandchildren were her life! Rachel was a fashionista who enjoyed a good meal, crushed ice, all things pink, lots of bling, and of course "Hello Kitty." As hard as it is to let go, we will continue to give God praise and glory for the time he gave us with Rachel, his earth angel.
Pall Bearers will be JJ Lopez, Jesse Figueroa, Dion DeLeon, Raymond Saldana, Raymond DeLeon, Larry Magana, and Alex Gonzales.
Called on the Lord more than 27 years ago, being made alive in Him unto God the Father, she now awaits the great resurrection morning.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel - Holly in Corpus Christi, Tx. The Holy Rosary and Memorial Tribute will be recited at 7 pm. A Christian burial for Rachel Deleon will be held at 10:00 a.m.on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 3, 2019