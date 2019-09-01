Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Rafael Domingo Guerrero


1941 - 2019
Rafael Domingo Guerrero Obituary
Rafael Domingo Guerrero

Corpus Christi - Rafael Domingo Guerrero, 77, was born on October 24, 1941 to Domingo and Virginia Guerrero. He went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019, after a short illness. Mingo worked for Industrial Fab. For 35 years.

He is precede in death by his parents Domingo and Virginia Guerrero, He is survived by his wife of 34 years, San Juanita Guerrero, who he loved dearly, a daughter Darlina(David) Ramos, 8 sons, Rafael Domingo (Sonia) Jr., Richard(Brenda), Roland, Ruben (Hilda), Ronald( Irlanda), Roy (Melissa) Guerrero, Eric (Serena) Lara, and Victor Lara Jr. and numerus Grandchildren, Great grandchildren., 3 brothers, Ray, Frank(Sylvia), Gilbert Guerrero, 5 sisters, Antonia, Dorie(David), Sulema (Rafael), Yolanda (Jesse) and Estella and Uncle Juan (Elvira) Guerrero.

Rafael Domingo Guerrero had a big heart and was a kind man.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

"MINGO YOU ARE GONE BUT FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"

Public Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home with a Service at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. Interment will follow at a later date.

Under the direction of Saxet Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
