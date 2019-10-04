|
Rafael Saenz Jr.
Rafael Saenz Junior was born January 17th, 1930 in Laredo, Texas to Rafael Saenz Senior and Maria del Refugio Dilley (Saenz). He loved ranch life in Laredo, riding horses and working with livestock at his parent's ranch and business, the Clarel Dairy. He was 21 when he married 24 year old Angelica Lopez on January 1st, 1952 in Laredo Texas. Rafael and Angelica had three children during their marriage- Rafael Saenz III, John Saenz and Angie Saenz. Rafael is survived by his 3 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Among his survivors are son Rafael Saenz III of Leander, Texas, daughter-in-law Betty Saenz, granddaughter Yvonne Cruz of Pflugerville, Texas; granddaughter Yvette Saragosa of Manor, Texas; great grandchildren, Lauren Cruz, Emma Cruz, Sean Cruz and Allison Cruz of Pflugerville, Texas; Grandson David Schmidt of Austin Texas. His son John Saenz of Georgetown, Texas and Granddaughter Kara Saenz of Colorado. His daughter Angie Wassik of Lafayette, LA, grandson Jason Wassik of Austin, TX; grandson Justin Wassik of Austin, TX. Mr. Saenz served his country in the United States Army as Private First Class in the Korean War war years of 1950 to 1953, being stationed in or serving in the countries of Germany, England and Korea. Rafael Saenz Jr. passed away September 30th, 2019 at a little before 5:11pm at the age of 89. His wife, Angelica Saenz, preceded him in death, passing away on October 17, 2017, in Lafayette, Louisiana, at the age of 89, and was buried at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas. They had been married 65 years at the time. Mr. Saenz was also preceded in death by his grandson Jonathan Wassik of Lafayette, LA. Funeral Services will be held Saturday October 5th at the Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613. Visitation is at 6pm and Services will be held at 7pm. There will be a Graveside Service Tuesday morning at 11:00 at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 with Military Honors. Graveside Services: Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 https://www.facebook.com/CoastalBendStateVeteransCemetery/ .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019