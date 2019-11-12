|
Ralph Leslie Cooper Jr.
Corpus Christi - Ralph Leslie Cooper, Jr. passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 73.
He was born in Houston, Texas on July 22, 1946. He Graduated from Reagan High School, and received his bachelor's degree from University of Houston. Ralph married Ginger Cooper on August 6, 1976. He had a career in insurance with State Farm Insurance Company as a claims Superintendent. Ralph was a member of First Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, TX and had a passion for his children, grandchildren, and his art.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Ralph Leslie Cooper Sr., his Mother, Christine Cooper; brothers, James and Mark Cooper; and his sister Marsha Cooper. Ralph is survived by his wife, Ginger Cooper; daughter, Leslie (David) Quarnaccio; son, Nicholas Cooper; sister, Retta Elliott; Grandchildren, Rachel, Andy, and Scarlett Quarnaccio.
Memorial Service will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Road, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019