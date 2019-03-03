|
|
Ralph R. Palumbo, MD
Denver, CO
Ralph R. Palumbo, MD entered into life September 30, 1932 in New Britain, CT. He entered into his eternal life January 18, 2019 when he gently left his physical body at his home in Denver, CO at the age of 86.
Ralph Palumbo grew up in New Britain as the only child of Raphael Palumbo and Rachel Greco Palumbo. He grew up in the neighborhood as part of a wide, loving, not-so-small Italian family. Ralph graduated as Valedictorian from Berlin High School 1950. He was the first member of his family to go to college. One of his high school teachers in particular, recognizing Ralph's abilities, had fortunately encouraged and guided him to continue his education.
Ralph worked his way through college and medical school, dedicating his summers to earning and saving money for tuition and expenses. As tight end for the University of Maryland Terrapins, he had the honor of playing on the winning side in the 1952 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Ralph's Navy career later began during his senior year at Boston University School of Medicine, when he made a life-changing decision he never regretted. Ralph accepted the opportunity to cover his remaining medical school expenses by joining the U.S. Navy. While in medical school he was commissioned as an Ensign, but his only assignment was to study hard and graduate.
After graduating from medical school, Ralph was commissioned as a Lieutenant and was accepted to the Navy's elite Flight Surgeon program. He was sent to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, for flight training. While in Pensacola, he met and married Jean Boitnott, of New Castle, Virginia.
Ralph was subsequently assigned to Carrier Air Group 7 (CVG-7) based at Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and deployed with the air group aboard the legendary USS Independence (CVA-62) on its maiden deployment to the Mediterranean Sea in 1960/61. He made many memories during his service at sea, and would often share the stories of that memorable tour with others throughout his lifetime.
Following his Mediterranean deployment, Ralph was stationed in Rhode Island, where he and Jean welcomed a son, Christopher into their family. The next duty station was a return to San Diego, where daughter Christina ("Tina") joined the family, after which the Navy sent Ralph back to Pensacola. From there, he accepted the offer to move with his family to Naval Station Fort Amador, at the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal, serving as the Medical Officer for the 15th Naval District, and participating in the Navy's tropical medicine program.
A year later, the family sadly suffered a great loss in Panama when Jean suddenly passed away due to an aneurysm, leaving Ralph a widower and single father to two small children. With Chris and Tina only 7 and 4 years old, Ralph was grateful to the Navy for encouraging him to remain in Panama for an extended stay, which provided a measure of familiarity and stability for the family. One reflection of his enduring gratitude was his frequent emphatic expression, (attestable by all who knew him) that "The Navy was very good to me."
After an unusually long five-year tour of duty, Ralph and the children returned to San Diego in 1973. He then began another series of duty assignments, from the west coast to the east coast, with Ralph sometimes working in conjunction with the U.S. Marines to plan and provide medical support. Fatefully, it was during his stay at Camp Lejeune, NC, that Ralph was unknowingly exposed to the now-infamous contaminated drinking water there, which would ultimately cause his Parkinson's Disease (PD), diagnosed years later in 2010. Ralph's last tour of duty for the Navy was in Texas, at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, where, as a Navy Captain, he served as Commanding Officer of the Naval Hospital.
After 25 years of service, Ralph retired from the Navy and established a successful private medical practice at Riverside Hospital in Robstown, TX. He maintained his private practice for more than 20 years until he closed it in favor of accepting an opportunity to run the wound care and hyperbaric unit at that facility, the final endeavor in his medical career.
It was in Corpus Christi that Ralph met Maureen. They met in December 1989 and married in a small chapel in the dunes, on South Padre Island on May 5, 1990. Their canal home on the Island was replete with love, friends and family, good food, and Irish Wolfhounds.
Ralph's "third retirement," in 2008, was a move for him, Maureen, and their two Irish Wolfhounds to Canyon Lake, TX. There in the beautiful Hill Country they lived for ten years, enjoying life, the community, their family and friends, and their beloved dogs. They hosted visitors, with Ralph treating them to many a home-cooked Italian meal.
It was in 2010 that Dr. Palumbo was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Ralph and Maureen managed and adapted as his illness progressed over time, ultimately deciding to leave Texas in March of 2018 to relocate to Denver, CO. where they had the close family support of Kenneth and Esther McKeever, Paloma and Alo. Maureen, an RN and psychotherapist as well as Ralph's loving wife, made the ideal partner with her "Rafael" as they continued to work together as a team to care for his health. Ralph Palumbo, a Navy veteran and physician, faced his diagnosis and his progressive, incurable illness, with courage and acceptance. And he fought back.
He exercised and pushed himself and never complained. Whenever he could not find the right word, or would lose a thought, he kept his response constrained to a natural sense of frustration and nothing more. Maureen loved him dearly as his wife, and she felt great honor and deep satisfaction as his care partner as well.
Maureen Cassidy Palumbo
Ralph was my best friend, my lover, my mentor.
We spent our days living the love we knew for each other.
I carry his love now in my heart until the day I die.
Te amo, mi amor!
Chris Palumbo: He was very proud of being a Naval Officer, and most proud of being a physician but took his role as "dad" more seriously than anything else.
Tina Palumbo Alwin: I always knew he was there with good advice from a life lived with honesty and integrity. Love you, Pops!
Duncan McKeever: Ralph showed a grace and dignity while suffering the effects of Parkinson's Disease. Lifetime character traits persist through the most difficult times.
Kenneth McKeever: I always appreciated that Ralph took care of my mom and made her feel loved.
Michele McKeever: The thing I will remember most about Ralph though is how much he loved my Mom. Seeing them together and the love they shared is a memory I will always keep in my heart.
Ralph R. Palumbo, U.S. Navy Captain and Medical Doctor, also known as "Doctor P," "Dad," "Pop" "Sonny" and "PopPop," will be missed and remembered by his beloved wife of 28 years, Maureen Cassidy Palumbo, his son, Chris Palumbo of Houston, his daughter Tina Alwin (Steve) of Fort Worth, his stepsons Duncan McKeever of Warsaw, IL and Kenneth McKeever (Esther) of Denver, and stepdaughter Michele McKeever (Jason Coomer) of Austin. He was the much-loved "PopPop" of Berkley Alwin McIntire (Travis) of The Colony, TX; Olivia Drew Alwin, RN, and partner Chris Rader of Dallas; Paloma McKeever, 7, and Alondra McKeever, 5-1/2, of Denver. He was delighted to have become a great-grandfather in April to baby Lincoln McIntyre of The Colony.
Ralph is welcomed into eternal life by his loving father, Raphael Palumbo (died 1975, age 79), his mother Rachel Greco Palumbo (died 1968, age 62), his Auntie Viv (Vivian Ann (Greco) Berry, died 2016, age 95. Auntie Viv was more a sister than an aunt to him, and by his first wife, Jean Boitnott (died 1969, age 36).
Ralph would also be welcomed by Rita Muellar, RN and Elva Berrara, RN who predeceased him. Rita would once again make him blush if you blush in the afterlife. Elva was his friend, office manager and nurse, a loyal and wonderful woman.
Captain Ralph R. Palumbo, MD, USN, Ret. will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. with full military honors. His internment ceremony is expected to take place late this spring or in early summer. Relatives and friends will be notified of the chosen date, and are most welcome to attend this ceremony honoring his life and Navy service. Honorary pallbearers will be Juan Sygal, MD, David Wilson, MD, Jan Birchall, MD, Paul Kreska, MD, Bill Davis, MD, Lieutenant Commander, Matthew Nicola, MD,USN, Ret., Lieutenant Colonel Robert E. Maupin, USAF, Ret., and Donald Cardenas, MD.
Memorial contributions in Ralph's name may be made to: Disabled American Veterans VA Regional Office, 155 Van Gordon St. Denver, CO 80225.
For Ralph's full obituary. Please visit
horancares.com/obits/ralph-palumbo/
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 3, 2019