Ralph Wayne Walker
Corpus Christi - Ralph Wayne Walker, passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2020 after a short illness. Ralph was born in Osceola, Arkansas on November 7, 1928 to Robert and Mabel Walker and lived his life in Corpus Christi with his wife Doris. Ralph was from a large family of eight brothers and one sister, Ralph being the youngest boy.
He joined the U.S. Navy and served for twenty years. He moved to Corpus Christi after his retirement and was a firefighter with the Corpus Christi Fire Department. He was a member of the Shriners. After his retirement from the fire department Ralph and Doris purchased an RV and off they went, never looking back traveling the country having a blast! Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris J. Walker and sister Carolyn Finley of Goose Creek, SC., and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Christus Spohn Hospice, Spohn Hospital and Brookdale Senior Living.
Due to the unexpected circumstances, Ralph had a private burial at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020