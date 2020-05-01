|
Ramiro "Ram" Benavides, Sr.
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Ramiro "Ram" Benavides, Sr. announce his sudden passing at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 70.
He was born in Robstown, Texas on December 13, 1949 to Rosa and Rafael Benavides,Sr.
Ramiro setup many Office Depot stores worldwide and Managed Office Depot stores in Corpus Christi for 29 years. Ramiro was a positive person and motivated many people in his lifetime.
Ramiro was an awesome husband to the love of his life Norma Jean. Ramiro was an amazing Dad and Role Model to his five children and grandchildren. Ramiro is survived by his loving wife Norma Jean; his children: Steven Wagner, Shirley Ann (Robert J.) Rasco, Stacy Lynn (Lance) Lawson, Ramiro Jr. (Abby) Benavides, Crystal Jean (Peter) Dominguez. Ramiro had thirteen grandchildren whom loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. with a Celebration of life service at 7 p.m. that evening at Guardian Funeral Home located at 5922 Crosstown CC, TX.
Ramiro "Ram' will be greatly missed by everyone, there are no words to describe our tremendous loss.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020