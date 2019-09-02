|
|
Ramiro C. Gonzales
Corpus Christi - Ramiro C. Gonzales passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on April 10, 1932 in Austwell, TX to the late Estanislao and Amalia Gonzales. He is preceded in death by numerous siblings. Ramiro is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Olga C. Gonzales; special niece, Cynthia Kosier and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019