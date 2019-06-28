|
Ramiro De Los Santos
Corpus Christi - Ramiro De Los Santos (Daddy, Poppo, Babe) age 71, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Ramiro was born on May 21, 1948 in Benavides, Texas to his parents, Isaac Sr. and Bertha De Los Santos. On July 6, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Rosario (Ramirez). Ramiro was employed by Coastal States Refinery and retired in 1999 after 30 years of service. He was a hunting enthusiast with a passion for guiding and storytelling. He was a loving husband, caring father, grandfather and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, Rosario De Los Santos, two daughters; Rosa Maria (Daniel) Rose & Rosaura (Jonathan) Bailey. He is further survived by two granddaughters; Myranda Rose Garza & Kathryn Rose Bailey; siblings - Adelicia (+ Luciano) Ramos, Isaac (Tasha) De Los Santos Jr. & Humberto (Leonor) De Los Santos, and numerous nieces and nephews all of which he loved as his own.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Sr. & Bertha De Los Santos and his father-in-law, Regino Ramirez Sr. and mother-in-law, Eva G. Ramirez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 28, 2019