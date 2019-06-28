Services
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church
Benavides, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramiro Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramiro De Los Santos


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramiro De Los Santos Obituary
Ramiro De Los Santos

Corpus Christi - Ramiro De Los Santos (Daddy, Poppo, Babe) age 71, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Ramiro was born on May 21, 1948 in Benavides, Texas to his parents, Isaac Sr. and Bertha De Los Santos. On July 6, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Rosario (Ramirez). Ramiro was employed by Coastal States Refinery and retired in 1999 after 30 years of service. He was a hunting enthusiast with a passion for guiding and storytelling. He was a loving husband, caring father, grandfather and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life, Rosario De Los Santos, two daughters; Rosa Maria (Daniel) Rose & Rosaura (Jonathan) Bailey. He is further survived by two granddaughters; Myranda Rose Garza & Kathryn Rose Bailey; siblings - Adelicia (+ Luciano) Ramos, Isaac (Tasha) De Los Santos Jr. & Humberto (Leonor) De Los Santos, and numerous nieces and nephews all of which he loved as his own.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Sr. & Bertha De Los Santos and his father-in-law, Regino Ramirez Sr. and mother-in-law, Eva G. Ramirez.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now