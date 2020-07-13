Ramiro G. Pena
Portland - Ramiro G. Pena, Sr., 90 of Portland, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1930 in Ingleside, Texas to Guadalupe and Victoria Garcia Pena. He was a proud United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean war.
He was married to Rosa Benavides Pena for 65 years, who preceded him in death. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with their family and friends. He retired at the age of 55 from the Corpus Christi Army Depot.
He is survived by his children, Ramiro Pena, Jr. (Yolanda), Rene Pena (Norma), and Ruby Pena. His grandchildren, Marisela Russell (Tim), Ramiro Pena, III (Meredith), Orlando Pena (Mallory Guzman), Adrian Pena, Dr. Nathan Pena, Dr. Jason Pena, Tamara King (James), Andrea James, LaToya Sanchez (Johnny), and Amber James. He was blessed with 25 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Roberto G. Pena (Lydia), Ruben G. Pena (Alejandra), Angelita "Nena" De La Garza, Amelia Castillo., and Alicia Trevino (Rumaldo) and sister in-law, Sue Benavides. He will also be missed dearly by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Victoria Pena, his brother, Raul G. Pena, and his sister Aurora Pena. And also, his in-laws, Julian and Julia Benavides and brother in-laws, Jesus Benavides, Ramon DeLaGarza and Leo Castillo.
Funeral services will be as follows. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland, TX, followed by the rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Portland, TX. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com