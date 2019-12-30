|
|
Ramiro Gomez Garza, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Ramiro Gomez Garza, Sr., 85, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019. He was born on December 05, 1934 in Bluntzer, Texas to Encarnacion and Martina Gomez Garza. He worked at D&C Concrete Cutting, Inc. with his son for many years. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margarita E. Garza; his brother, Raul Garza; three sisters, Ernestina Garza, Eloisa Medrano, and Elidia Landeros.
He is survived by his children, Thelma Garza, Sandy (Mauricio) Ysassi Cantu and Ramiro (Denise) Garza, Jr. He was blessed with five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening at Ramon Funeral Home.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020