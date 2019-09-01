Services
Corpus Christi - Ramiro Ballesteros succumbed to a three-decade long battle with cancer on August 28, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on January 28, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nicole and children: Ramiro, Jose Jesus, Adan, Isabel, Gloria, Graciela, Rolando, and Maria Guadalupe, 22 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. He is best remembered for his incredible work ethic, starting as a child working the cotton fields of South Texas, driving migrant workers to Michigan in the family truck by age 15, and becoming a skilled carpenter. He went on to work at a shipyard where he designed and fitted-out control consoles and crew quarters for crew ships, receiving recognition in the shipbuilding industry for salvaging and launching an oversized crew ship after a failed launch. He later worked as a builder, eventually building his own home after retirement almost single handedly. He worked as an insulator where he contracted the leukemia that would eventually claim his life. He invariably held positions of leadership as did all his brothers. He inspired his four sons into pursuing law enforcement and military intelligence careers by relating stories of his great grandfather, who served as a guide for the U.S. Army and the Texas Rangers along the Texas border in the years leading to and during World War I. He loved working with his hands well past his forced retirement. He was skilled at building furniture, as a mechanic, adept in small engine repair, and electronics. He was an accomplished cook and dabbled in sketching and painting. He loved animals and surrounded himself with his pets. He enjoyed the family ranch where he could be close to his horses and nature.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
