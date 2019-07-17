|
Ramiro Ruiz
Corpus Christi - Ramiro Ruiz, age 58, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He was born on June 3, 1961 in Brownsville, Texas to Rafael Sr. and Carlota Ruiz. Ramiro was a loving, caring brother and enjoyed surfing with his best friend Lucas Sales. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. Ramiro is preceded in death by his parents, Rafael Sr. and Carlota Ruiz.
He is survived by his two brothers, Rafael Ruiz, Jr., and David Ruiz (Gloria) and a dear friend Marcus Maldonado.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 17, 2019