Ramon A. Pruneda
Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi, Texas
Ramon A. Pruneda, 87, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on February 11, 2020. He was born on January 09, 1933 in Robstown, Texas to Jose S. and Lillie Avila Pruneda. He was a Catholic and a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria Elsa Pruneda; three sisters, Emma Garza, Elma Loeser and Armandina Paz; and two brothers, Omar Pruneda and Jose Eluvin Pruneda.
He is survived by his children, Esther (Benito) Posas, Lillie (Juan) Torres, Edward Pruneda, Ernest (Patricia) Pruneda, Rene (Thelma) Pruneda and Raul (Manuela) Pruneda; his brother, Baldemar Pruneda. He was also blessed with seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 5pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020