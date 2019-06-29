|
Ramon Duran, Jr.
Robstown, Texas - Ramon Duran, Jr., 65, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on June 27, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1954 in Robstown, Texas to Ramon Duran, Sr., and Victoria Ysassi Duran. He was a Robstown High School Alumni and a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He retired from Celanese after 33 years of service. Ramon was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Dolores Duran; his two daughters, Jennifer (Carlos) Cabrera and Amie (Edward) Tamez; his brother, Amador (Rosie) Duran; two sisters, Sylvia (the late Michael) Stith and Alice (Julian) Lopez. He was also blessed with nine grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, July 01, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
