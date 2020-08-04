Ramon J. ValdezCorpus Christi - Ramon J. Valdez, age 51, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1969, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Lucio L. Valdez Sr. and Palmira Villela. Ramon was a truck driver for 20 years with Corpus Christi Independent School District. He was known as DJ Da Force. He loved music and enjoyed dancing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him.Ramon is preceded in death by his parents.Ramon is survived by his wife, Trina Alvarado, children, Valerie Nicole Valdez, Kimberly Nicole Valdez, Jesenia Valdez and Edrian Munoz, two grandchildren, Giovani Anguiano and Aubree Anguiano, siblings, Lucio Anthony (Maria) Valdez, Maria Dahlia (Edwardo) Cardona, Noe (Gloria) Valdez and Zulema Garza, numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required. A live stream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home.