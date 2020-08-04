1/1
Ramon J. Valdez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramon J. Valdez

Corpus Christi - Ramon J. Valdez, age 51, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1969, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Lucio L. Valdez Sr. and Palmira Villela. Ramon was a truck driver for 20 years with Corpus Christi Independent School District. He was known as DJ Da Force. He loved music and enjoyed dancing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Ramon is preceded in death by his parents.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Trina Alvarado, children, Valerie Nicole Valdez, Kimberly Nicole Valdez, Jesenia Valdez and Edrian Munoz, two grandchildren, Giovani Anguiano and Aubree Anguiano, siblings, Lucio Anthony (Maria) Valdez, Maria Dahlia (Edwardo) Cardona, Noe (Gloria) Valdez and Zulema Garza, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required. A live stream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corpus Christi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved