Ramon Jasso Rios
Corpus Christi - Ramon Jasso Rios passed away on February 3, 2020. He is remembered by many as the owner of Rios' Mexican Food which was in operation for nearly 30 years on Agnes Street.
Ramon leaves behind his companion Celia Gomez, and his family Ramon, III and Margarita Rios, Jaime and Dora Rios, Oralia and Roger Williams, Leticia and Fred Cortez, and Abel and Rosario Rios. He had 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, his siblings Juan Rios, Francisco Rios, and Maria Angelica Rios De La Rosa, and many family members from northern Mexico.
Ramon came to the United States at the age of 19 and lived the American dream. Dad had dual citizenship, he wanted to maintain his Mexican heritage. He married Elodina Hernandez and they had five children. For forty years, they partnered to improve their quality of life in hopes of giving their children opportunities they did not have. He also worked odd jobs to support his family as a welder, pipe fitter and as a migrant farmer. He loved to reminisce about his work in the area of Redwood Falls, Minnesota and Muscatine Iowa. In his early 40's he became the proud owner of the first of four restaurants, "Kountry Fried Chicken", which later he converted into "Rios Mexican Food", a business that thrived, becoming a community favorite. Ramon helped launch several of his former employees into businesses of their own. Many of his children and grandchildren have followed in this entrepreneur spirit. It was his joy to hear of their accomplishments and successes.
He is remembered as a hard working man, a self-made man and loving dad and grandfather. He had a terrific sense of humor and a big heart. He helped anyone who asked, many times feeding the homeless and those down on their luck. Ramon's favorite pastime was spending time with family, tending to his ranch, his cows and goats. He enjoyed traveling, and gambling in Las Vegas.
His last year of life, he fought and won many health battles, astounding his family and medical professionals. He beat the odds at every turn and left this earth on his own terms. He has fought a good fight and finished his race.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Corpus Christi Funeral Home 2409 Baldwin Avenue. Public visitation Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Funeral service at 10am on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at San Pedro Cemetery, Odem, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020