Ramon L. "Pelos" Cabello



Robstown - Ramon L. "Pelos" Cabello, 67, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on August 08, 2020. He was born on April 05, 1953 in Robstown, Texas to Carlos Cabello, Sr. and San Juanita Valerio Cabello. He was a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. Ramon was always the life of the party and anywhere he went, he would bring joy to everyone with his beautiful smile and his bajo sexto. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. Ramon was one of a kind and there will never be another one just like him.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and a grandchild, Ariel Hernandez.



He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his wife of 47 years, Maria Cristina Cabello; two daughters, Lamar Cabello (Gabriel Martinez) and Lisa (Jerry) Cabello-Reyes; two brothers, Joe Cabello and Carlos Cabello; one sister, Maria Juanita Cabello. He was also loved and adored by his four grandchildren, Amber, Anyssa, Lauryn, Christian, four great-grandchildren, Ariel Raelee, Astro, Ryan, Braxton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









