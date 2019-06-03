Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Burial
Following Services
St. Anthony's Cemetery
Robstown, TX
Ramon M. Pinon


1925 - 2019
Ramon M. Pinon Obituary
Ramon M. Pinon

- - Ramon Pinon, 93, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on May 30, 2019. He was born on September 03, 1925 in Robstown, Texas to Ydelfonso and Guadalupe Marquez Pinon. He was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. Ramon was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Idolina Pinon; his siblings, Trinidad Pinon, Victoria Carrion and Guadalupe Pinon; and his granddaughter, Samantha Espinoza.

He is survived by his children, Fernando (Veronica) Pinon, Janie (Juan) Martinez, Graciela Espinoza and Maria Elena (Domingo) Reyna. He was also loved and adored by his twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be recited at 10am on Wednesday, May 05, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 3, 2019
