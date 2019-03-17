|
|
Ramon Rodriguez
Portland, TX
Ramon Rodriguez passed away on March 12, 2019. He was 74 years old. Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Apolonia; sisters Andrea Torres and Antonia Zavala. Ramon is survived by his wife Maria Elena Rodriguez of Portland, TX, Children; Rene (Priscilla) of Corpus Christi, TX , Raymundo (April) of Gregory TX, Ramiro of Corpus Christi, TX, Rebecca of Portland, TX, Ruben of Portland, TX, Roy of San Antonio, TX; Brothers and Sisters, Manuela Hernandez, Gudalupe Lucio, Juan Zavala, Alfonso Zavala, Candelario Zavala, Felipe Rodriguez, Guadalupe Garcia; Grandchildren Candice, Rene Jr., Jarryd, Justin Robert Villarreal, Marcus, RaeLyn, RaeAna, RaeLah, Izaiah, Allinah, Arian, Aurielle, Evelynne, Audrey, Eli; Great Grandchildren, Arianna Rena Alcala, and Aceston.
He was a farm laborer for Mckamey Farms for 52 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be from 9:00AM-9:00PM with Rosary recited at 7:00PM on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday March 18, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory TX. Burial to follow in Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019