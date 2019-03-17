Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gregory, TX
Resources
Ramon Rodriguez Obituary
Ramon Rodriguez

Portland, TX

Ramon Rodriguez passed away on March 12, 2019. He was 74 years old. Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Apolonia; sisters Andrea Torres and Antonia Zavala. Ramon is survived by his wife Maria Elena Rodriguez of Portland, TX, Children; Rene (Priscilla) of Corpus Christi, TX , Raymundo (April) of Gregory TX, Ramiro of Corpus Christi, TX, Rebecca of Portland, TX, Ruben of Portland, TX, Roy of San Antonio, TX; Brothers and Sisters, Manuela Hernandez, Gudalupe Lucio, Juan Zavala, Alfonso Zavala, Candelario Zavala, Felipe Rodriguez, Guadalupe Garcia; Grandchildren Candice, Rene Jr., Jarryd, Justin Robert Villarreal, Marcus, RaeLyn, RaeAna, RaeLah, Izaiah, Allinah, Arian, Aurielle, Evelynne, Audrey, Eli; Great Grandchildren, Arianna Rena Alcala, and Aceston.

He was a farm laborer for Mckamey Farms for 52 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 9:00AM-9:00PM with Rosary recited at 7:00PM on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday March 18, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory TX. Burial to follow in Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
