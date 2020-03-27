|
Ramona Garza
Corpus Christi - Ramona Garza, age 85, passed away March 24, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1934 to Reynaldo and Estefana Gonzalez in La Reforma, Texas. Ramona was a nurse's aide, beginning with the care of her own mother. She was employed by Retama Manor and Heart Nursing Home. Ramona enjoyed being a caregiver, family gatherings and cooking for everyone. She also enjoyed bingo.
Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Garza, infant son, Ricardo Garza, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her children, Rafaela (Michael) Rios Woods, Guadalupe (Priscilla) Garza Jr., Janie (Vinnie) Proa, Gracie (Leo) Longoria, Blas (Yvonne) Garza, 18 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, one brother, Lalo Gonzalez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel, a Rosary will recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Continued viewing will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel, followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020