Three Rivers - Randall "Randy" Wayne Curbello passed away and went to be with the Lord August 21, 2020 at the age of 60 as a result of a sudden pulmonary embolism. Randy's sudden passing is tragic and painful for those who know and love him but we can take comfort knowing he's in a better place.



Randy was born in Beeville, Texas on October 24, 1959 to parents Ross Harold Curbello and Shirley Ann Curbello.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Charlotte Curbello; parents, Ross and Shirley Curbello; brother, Chris Curbello; sister, Tina Johnson (John); son, Garrett Curbello; daughter, Caitlin Curbello-Rodriguez (Marcus); granddaughter, Zelda Rodriguez; stepson, Skyler Wilkie; and step-granddaughter, Mykiah Wilkie; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.



Randy was preceded in death by his son, Harrison Curbello.



Randy spent his initial years growing up in Corpus Christi, Texas before moving to George West, Texas in 1975. He graduated from George West High School in 1978 and went on to work in the oil and gas industry in various positions throughout his career. Randy retired from Valero in Three Rivers, Texas in April 2019 as a crude boardman after 24 years with the company.



Randy was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was always ready to lend a helping hand whether he knew you or not. Family and friends were very important to Randy and he took the time to visit family and friends, often going out of his way or making a special trip just to do so.



Always the tinkerer, Randy liked to fix stuff and took on the challenge often. Anything from complex mechanical or electrical items to the simplest of gadgets were fair game. Other hobbies included leathercraft (always had a handmade wallet), and he had recently taken more time for fishing.



Randy enjoyed life and had a great sense of humor. He kept family and friends entertained with many sound effects and pranks and probably knew most "Weird Al" lyrics.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.



The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at First Baptist Church in George West. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be John Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Garrett Curbello, Marcus Rodriguez, Colton Curbello and Chris Curbello.



Those wishing to attend the funeral, please know that Hawaiian shirts are certainly acceptable, and masks are encouraged.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the George West Animal Shelter, 361-449-1556.









