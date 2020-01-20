|
Randall "Randy" Garcia
Alice - Randall "Randy" Garcia, age 47, entered peacefully into eternal rest with his family by his side on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home in Alice, Texas.
He was born on July 3, 1972 to Alma R. and Louis Churchill Garcia in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He attended school here and graduated in 1990 from Alice High School. He was co-owner of Iron Man Specialty Fluids and Hulk Energy Services and served the oilfield industry for many years.
Randy was an avid hunter and fisherman; he especially loved spending time with his son, Blane, as they both enjoyed doing various outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and skeet shooting.
He had a strong spirit that never gave up, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Anthony Garcia; paternal grandparents, Louis C. and Julie Garcia; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Maclovia Lozano; two uncles, Donald Ray Garcia and Larry C. Garcia; paternal great-grandmother, Mary R. Garcia.
Randy is survived by his mother and father, Alma R. Garcia and Louis Churchill Garcia of Alice, Texas; his son, Blane Anthony Garcia of Alice, Texas; two brothers, James Louis Garcia of Pasadena, California and Russell Ray (Gina) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; nieces and nephews, James, Jr, Christopher, Bella, Gabriela, Brody Ray, and Sadie; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; as well as his many hunting and fishing buddies.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Alice, Texas with Msgr. Pivonka officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020