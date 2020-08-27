1/
Ranuel Bocanegra Jr.
Ranuel Bocanegra,Jr.

Odem - Ranuel Bocanegra,Jr.,63,passed away on Saturday,August 8,2020.He had been

employed at Luby's and numerous restaurants in the area.He loved Tejano music

and was a friend to everyone.He never met a stranger.He was preceded in death by his parents,Manuel and Dominga Bocanegra,Sr. and his sister,Jovita Rocha

Thomas.He is survived by his brothers,Fernando ( Lina ) Rocha of Odem,Andres

Rocha of San Antonio,Rene Bocanegra,III of Corpus Christi and Felix ( Mary L. )

Bocanegra of Calallen,his sisters,San Juana Thompson of Dallas,Ydolina

Bocanegra ( Arturo ) Moser of Basel,Switzerland and Luz Bocanegra Martinez

of Tucson,Arizona,numerous nieces and nephew..Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday,August 29,

2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant.

Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.

120 S.McCall

Sinton,Texas 78387

361-364-1311




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
AUG
29
Interment
San Pedro Cemetery
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
120 S Mccall St
Sinton, TX 78387
(361) 364-1311
