Ranuel Bocanegra,Jr.



Odem - Ranuel Bocanegra,Jr.,63,passed away on Saturday,August 8,2020.He had been



employed at Luby's and numerous restaurants in the area.He loved Tejano music



and was a friend to everyone.He never met a stranger.He was preceded in death by his parents,Manuel and Dominga Bocanegra,Sr. and his sister,Jovita Rocha



Thomas.He is survived by his brothers,Fernando ( Lina ) Rocha of Odem,Andres



Rocha of San Antonio,Rene Bocanegra,III of Corpus Christi and Felix ( Mary L. )



Bocanegra of Calallen,his sisters,San Juana Thompson of Dallas,Ydolina



Bocanegra ( Arturo ) Moser of Basel,Switzerland and Luz Bocanegra Martinez



of Tucson,Arizona,numerous nieces and nephew..Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday,August 29,



2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant.



Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.



Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.



120 S.McCall



Sinton,Texas 78387



361-364-1311









