Ranuel Bocanegra,Jr.
Odem - Ranuel Bocanegra,Jr.,63,passed away on Saturday,August 8,2020.He had been
employed at Luby's and numerous restaurants in the area.He loved Tejano music
and was a friend to everyone.He never met a stranger.He was preceded in death by his parents,Manuel and Dominga Bocanegra,Sr. and his sister,Jovita Rocha
Thomas.He is survived by his brothers,Fernando ( Lina ) Rocha of Odem,Andres
Rocha of San Antonio,Rene Bocanegra,III of Corpus Christi and Felix ( Mary L. )
Bocanegra of Calallen,his sisters,San Juana Thompson of Dallas,Ydolina
Bocanegra ( Arturo ) Moser of Basel,Switzerland and Luz Bocanegra Martinez
of Tucson,Arizona,numerous nieces and nephew..Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday,August 29,
2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant.
Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.
120 S.McCall
Sinton,Texas 78387
361-364-1311
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 27, 2020.