|
|
Raquel Garcia Alaniz
- - Raquel Garcia Alaniz, 72, went to be with our Lord on May 28, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Emilio and Socorro Morales Garcia. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Edward Alaniz, Jr.; her sister, Emilia Garcia; her brother, Ernesto Garcia and her grandson, Michael Alaniz.
She is survived by her children, Emilia (Ramon) Garcia, Marcos (Belinda) Alaniz, Ruben Alaniz (JoAnn Lopez); her daughter-in-law, Lizette Alaniz; the father of her children, Eduardo 'Molo" Alaniz, Sr.; three brothers, Armando (Tina) Garcia, Gilberto (Maria) Garcia, and Cruz Garcia; her two sisters, Ida Cortez and Marcelina Pena. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 8am on Saturday, June 01, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Rosary to begin at 9am that morning. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 30, 2019