Services
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Robstown - Raul Blanco, 82, was called to be with our Lord on October 23, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1937 in Donna, Texas to Miguel and Nasaria Padilla Blanco. He was a Catholic and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. He was also a Golden Gloves Boxer and would build boats as well. He also wrote and published two books, "The Odyssey of a School Drop-out" and Summer of Fifty-one". He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Herminia Blanco; his children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will be scheduled at a later date at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
