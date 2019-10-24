Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
Raul Castillo Reyes


1928 - 2019
Raul Castillo Reyes Obituary
Raul Castillo Reyes

Raul Castillo Reyes, who always had a kind word and a smile for everyone, passed away peacefully at his daughters home in San Antonio on Oct. 20 at the age of 91. His smile was infectious and his barbecue skills were legendary throughout South Texas. He was born Jan. 23, 1928 at Los Reyes Ranch near San Diego, Texas. A big sports fan, he loved the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Astros. But most of all, he loved his family and especially his late wife, Martina P. Reyes. Raul and Martina usually were the first on the dance floor, laughing and dancing. Raul was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on several ships, including the USS Lexington. In civilian life, he worked as a bread truck salesman, a plumbing supply specialist (there wasn't a leak that he couldn't fix) and, later in life, he assembled bicycles at Walmart. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather (known by many as Popo) brother, do and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, Salomon V. Reyes and Guadalupe C. Reyes; his wife, Martina P. Reyes, son Roel Reyes, brothers Antonio (Dora) Reyes; Arturo (Graciela) Reyes and sister Eustolia (Magdaleno) Ramirez. He is survived by son, Raul P. (Linda Anne Vaughan) Reyes of Galveston, Texas and daughter Norma R. Sanchez of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Delia (Robert) Hirtle, Edna (Luis) Corona, Elma (Alejo) Garcia; brothers Jose (Consuelo) Reyes and Alfredo (Anna) Reyes; four grandchildren, Nathan M. (Son Yanista) Gonzalez of New York City, Melanie Nicole Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas, Benjamin Kirke Sanchez of Houston, Texas, Christopher Neil Vaughan of Webster, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. And we know this: Raul and Martina are once again dancing the night away.

Rosary: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home —San Diego, Texas Burial procession: Leaves the Funeral Home at about 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov.2 Burial: San Diego Cemetery, Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
